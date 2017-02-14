Samsung's top exec is about to be arr...

Samsung's top exec is about to be arrested for allegedly bribing the president

Here's something you don't see every day: a massive scandal in South Korea could see the head of the country's largest conglomerate jailed and the president removed from office. In the latest chapter in the ongoing saga that's almost too crazy to believe, South Korea's special prosecutor's office on Tuesday confirmed to reporters that it will once again ask the court for a warrant to arrest Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation billionaire chief of the Samsung Group.

