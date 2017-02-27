Samsung's Lee Faces Indictment Tuesday in Corruption Scandal

A South Korean special prosecutor may indict Samsung Group executives, including Jay Y. Lee, on Tuesday in connection with an influence-peddling scandal that's put the heir behind bars and led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye. "Almost all" of the five executives suspected of wrongdoing, including Lee, are likely to be indicted when prosecutor Park Young-soo makes his final decision tomorrow, his spokesman Lee Kyu-chul told reporters on Monday.

