Samsung Shows Two New Tablets to Target Gamers, Professionals
Samsung Electronics Co. teased its coming Galaxy S8 smartphone and released new tablets targeting video-gamers and professionals as the company seeks to regain ground lost after pulling its Note 7 from shelves last year. The Galaxy Tab S3, meant for entertainment, has a 9.7-inch Amoled screen, quad-stereo speakers and lets users play 4K video, Samsung said Sunday ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.
