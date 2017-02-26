Samsung Shows Two New Tablets to Target Gamers, Professionals

Samsung Electronics Co. teased its coming Galaxy S8 smartphone and released new tablets targeting video-gamers and professionals as the company seeks to regain ground lost after pulling its Note 7 from shelves last year. The Galaxy Tab S3, meant for entertainment, has a 9.7-inch Amoled screen, quad-stereo speakers and lets users play 4K video, Samsung said Sunday ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress event in Barcelona.

