Samsung Electronics to streamline job titles
Samsung Electronics will simplify job titles of their employees under the rank of director in an effort to break the rigid corporate hierarchy and promote work performance, Samsung Group said Friday. Starting from March 1, the South Korean tech giant will remove seven top-down job titles - employee 1 , employee 2 , employee 3 , assistant manager, manager, senior manager and director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC