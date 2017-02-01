Samsung Electronics may build US plant for home appliances: source
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump. A flag bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics is pictured at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Jan 13
|Adam Speed World
|9
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC