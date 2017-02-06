Samsung Electronics leaves top business lobby amid scandal
Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday announced its withdrawal of membership from the nation's top business lobby as the Federation of Korean Industries was blamed for its role in a snowballing corruption scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
