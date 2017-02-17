Samsung chief's arrest a fresh blow for tech giant
Samsung Group chief Jay Y Lee was arrested on Thursday over his alleged role in a corruption scandal rocking the highest levels of power in South Korea, dealing a fresh blow to the technology giant and standard-bearer for Asia's fourth-largest economy. The special prosecutor's office has accused Lee of bribing a close friend of President Park Geun-hye to gain government favours related to leadership succession at the conglomerate.
