S Korea prosecutor to summon Samsung's Lee again on suspicion of bribery
South Korea's special prosecutor said it would again summon Samsung Group scion Jay Y. Lee on Monday to question him on suspicion of bribery, as it investigates a graft scandal that has engulfed the country's president. Jay Y. Lee, the only son of Samsung Electronics chairman Lee Kun-hee and the company's vice chairman, attends the 2015 HO-AM Prize ceremony which was established by Lee Kun-hee, in Seoul, South Korea, June 1, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC