Renesas Electronics Announces Appointment of Necip Sayiner as Executive Vice President

1 hr ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Following the successful completion of the acquisition of Intersil Corporation announced on February 25, 2017, Renesas Electronics Corporation , a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the appointment of Dr. Necip Sayiner, the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Intersil Corporation, as Executive Vice President of Renesas. Dr. Sayiner assumed his new role as of February 24, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

