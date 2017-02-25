Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for STMicroelec...

Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for STMicroelectronics N.V. Increased by Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics N.V. - Stock analysts at Craig Hallum boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for STMicroelectronics N.V. in a research report issued on Wednesday. Craig Hallum analyst A. Stoss now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Chicago, IL

