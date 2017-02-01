The Comp... )--Unum Group today reported net income of $248.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to net income of $2... )--CACI International Inc , a leading information solutions and services provider to the federal government, announced results today for its second fiscal ... )--Clifton Bancorp Inc. , the holding company for Clifton Savings Bank, today announced results for the third quarter ended December 31, 20... AXIS Capital Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $131 Million, or $1.48 Per Diluted Common Share )--AXIS Capital Holdings Limited today reported net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2... )--Cirrus Logic, Inc. , a leader in high-precision analog and digital signal processing products, today posted on its investor relations website at http://... )--Sverica Capital Management LLC today announced ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.