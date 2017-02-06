Panasonic and United Microelectronics Corporation Agreed to Develop...
Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. has reached an agreement with United Microelectronics Corporation on the joint development of mass production process for next generation 40nm ReRAM[1]. ReRAM, alike flash memory [2] currently in widespread use, is a type of non-volatile memory[3].
