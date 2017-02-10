Osram says gets U.S. government approval for lamps unit sale

Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States , a government panel that scrutinizes transactions over possible security concerns, gave its backing for the deal late on Friday, the spokesman said on Saturday.

