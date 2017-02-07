OLED project receives $15 million investment in Ohio
A $15 million investment in a Barberton, Ohio, plant operated by Pittsburgh-based PPG, which makes materials for Universal Display Corp. of Ewing, N.J., will lead to the addition of 20 jobs. The investment, announced Feb. 6, will double the commercial production capacity for Universal Display's UniversalPHOLED phosphorescent emitter products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
