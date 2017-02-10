O U O Uoe Uso Uso U OaUSO O O U O U Uso U U...O U OaO Usuoeo O Usu ...
LG Electronics and Google will officially unveil the world's first smartwatches to come preloaded with the Android Wear 2.0a operating system. LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style begin their global rollout in the United States starting February 10th and will be followed by key markets in Europe and Asia via the Google Store and select retail stores later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC