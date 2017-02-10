O U O Uoe Uso Uso U OaUSO O O U O U Uso U U...O U OaO Usuoeo O Usu ...

O U O Uoe Uso Uso U OaUSO O O U O U U...

12 hrs ago

LG Electronics and Google will officially unveil the world's first smartwatches to come preloaded with the Android Wear 2.0a operating system. LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style begin their global rollout in the United States starting February 10th and will be followed by key markets in Europe and Asia via the Google Store and select retail stores later this month.

