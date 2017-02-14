NV Energy flips the switch on 50-mega...

NV Energy flips the switch on 50-megawatt solar plant

13 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The 50-megawatt Boulder Solar II plant, southeast of Las Vegas, reached its commercial operation status, NV Energy announced Monday. Boulder Solar II is the 14th solar energy resource to serve the state and is one of 43 renewable energy projects in Nevada.

