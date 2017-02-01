Nintendo Switch's online service to cost undera
Nintendo gets aggressive with Switch's online service pricing At under $30 Nintendo's online service would be half the price of Xbox Live and PlayStation Network. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jWMz2F Nintendo's new Switch is already drawing early buzz ahead of its March 3rd release, and Wednesday brought more good news to prospective buyers of the console.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Jan 13
|Adam Speed World
|9
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC