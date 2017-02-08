More than 7,000 Nevada homes without ...

More than 7,000 Nevada homes without power in winter storm

More than 7,000 homes are without power in northern Nevada as a winter storm packing dangerous winds, rain and potentially heavy snow moves through the Sierra. NV Energy reported at noon Thursday that about 5,000 of the outages were in Douglas County south of Gardnerville along U.S. Highway 395.

Chicago, IL

