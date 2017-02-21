Molex Introduces IP67 DeviceNet I/O Module with Full M8 Connectivity
Offering full M8 connectivity for power, I/O and DeviceNet fieldbus this module provides a unique IP67-rated, small form-factor solution for high-density machine I/O connections for CNC and robotic machines, as well as material handling and bottling equipment. "A more compact solution to the current mixed M12/M8 modules, the new IP-67-rated HarshIO M8 modules mount directly onto the machine even in the toughest environments," states Eric Gory, product manager, Molex.
