MKS Announces Release of MODDE 12
MKS Instruments, Inc. , a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced the release of MODDE 12, an advanced, high-quality Design of Experiments data analytics solution. An enhancement to the MODDE 11, the MODDE 12 is straightforward to use, with an intuitive graphical interface and clear data visualization and analytics support.
