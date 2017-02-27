Menlo Micro Reinvents the RF Switch a " Greater than 10X Performance Gain

Menlo Micro is scaling GE's Digital-Micro-Switch technology in collaboration with Corning Incorporated to power IOT and 5G applications )--MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS - Today, Menlo Micro, announces its revolutionary Digital-Micro-Switch technology platform. Now qualified for production, this next-generation wafer-level process enables the fabrication of micro-mechanical switches for both power and RF applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.