MEASURES: Headteachers react to new Progress 8 measure
THE most recent batch of league tables for schools across the country included a new measure to rank how schools are performing. Ministers have introduced a new headline measure called "Progress 8", which looks at the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Jan 13
|Adam Speed World
|9
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC