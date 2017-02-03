Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Receives Con...

Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 14 Why02 48
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Jan 13 Adam Speed World 9
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
News After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07) Dec '16 Dude tube 140
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,556,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC