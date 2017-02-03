Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages
Shares of Life Storage, Inc. have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Jan 13
|Adam Speed World
|9
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC