LG logs strong sales of flagship smartphone in N. America
LG Electronics Inc. maintained its rank of third in the North American smartphone market in the fourth quarter of last year, data showed Monday, mainly on the back of strong sales of its flagship model V20. The South Korean tech company sold about 74 million smartphones during the October-December period, compared to 66 million units during the same quarter a year earlier, the data compiled by industry tracker Strategy Analytics showed.
