LG logs strong sales of flagship smar...

LG logs strong sales of flagship smartphone in N. America

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

LG Electronics Inc. maintained its rank of third in the North American smartphone market in the fourth quarter of last year, data showed Monday, mainly on the back of strong sales of its flagship model V20. The South Korean tech company sold about 74 million smartphones during the October-December period, compared to 66 million units during the same quarter a year earlier, the data compiled by industry tracker Strategy Analytics showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb 6 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb 6 Joeseph M 81
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 14 Why02 48
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,169 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC