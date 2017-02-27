LG Electronics to build US$250 million home appliance plant in U.S

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said it would spend US$250 million to build a new factory in the United States, in a move that comes amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about companies manufacturing abroad for U.S. consumers. A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul, South Korea, October 27, 2016.

