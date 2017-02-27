LG Electronics to build $250 million ...

LG Electronics to build $250 million home appliance plant in U.S.

A show attendee passes by the LG Electronics booth during the 2009 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, in this file picture taken January 9, 2009. South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said it would spend $250 million to build a new factory in the United States, in a move that comes amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about companies manufacturing abroad for U.S. consumers.

