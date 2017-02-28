LG Electronics to Build $250 Million Appliance Factory in Tennessee

South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said it would spend $250 million to build a new factory in the United States, in a move that comes amid criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about companies manufacturing abroad for U.S. consumers. The U.S. administration has threatened an import tax, and Trump has attacked some of the world's biggest companies, triggering many to make promises to invest more in the United States.

