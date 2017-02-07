LG Electronics breaks ground on new Englewood Cliffs headquarters
The groundbreaking went on as scheduled despite years of protests against building the new complex. Environmental groups and elected officials have argued since 2014 that the proposed 143-feet-tall tower would breach the tree line and alter the view of the Palisades.
