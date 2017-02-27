LG Electronics announces plans for ne...

LG Electronics announces plans for new virtual reality headset

LG Electronics plans to unveil its first virtual reality head-mounted display prototype at this year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Valve announced today. The headset will be shown off in Valve's GDC booth and is, according to the Valve press release, "designed to deliver a high fidelity, next generation VR experience."

