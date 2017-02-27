KYOCERA corporation names Hideo Tanimoto as new president1 hour ago

New Delhi , Feb 27 : Kyocera Corporation has announced that Hideo Tanimoto will be promoted to president, effective April 1, following a unanimous vote of its board of directors held today. Tanimoto, currently director and managing executive officer, will become Kyocera's president, representative director and executive officer taking over from Goro Yamaguchi, who will become chairman and representative director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.