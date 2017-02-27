KYOCERA corporation names Hideo Tanimoto as new president1 hour ago
New Delhi , Feb 27 : Kyocera Corporation has announced that Hideo Tanimoto will be promoted to president, effective April 1, following a unanimous vote of its board of directors held today. Tanimoto, currently director and managing executive officer, will become Kyocera's president, representative director and executive officer taking over from Goro Yamaguchi, who will become chairman and representative director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Ashley2237
|51
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC