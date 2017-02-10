Ixia Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Lori Cornmesser, Recognized as 2017 CRN Channel Chief
The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.
