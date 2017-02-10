Ixia Honors 2016 Partner of the Year Recipients at Annual Global Sales Meeting
Selected from Ixia partners around the world, these organizations were chosen based on year-over-year growth, solid success within a specific market, and maintaining a committed, innovative approach to supporting their customers. Ixia's award-winning partners were invited and recognized at a gala event held during the company's annual Global Sales Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada.
