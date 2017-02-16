IMPINJ Inc (PI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance
IMPINJ Inc updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of to 0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02.
