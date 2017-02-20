IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Raised to ...

IEC Electronics Corp (IEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "IEC Electronics Corp. is a full service, ISO 9001 and 9002 certified, contract manufacturer employing state-of-the-art production utilizing both surface mount and pin-through-hole technology. IEC offers its customers a wide range of manufacturing and management services, on either a turnkey or consignment basis, including design prototyping, material procurement and control, concurrent engineering services, manufacturing and test engineering support, statistical quality assurance and complete resource management.

