Harman votes to approve merger with Samsung Electronics

9 hrs ago

Shareholders of US auto parts supplier Harman International approved the company's merger with Samsung Electronics Friday. According to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, 70.78 percent of Harman's common shares were represented at the shareholders meeting-- 49,460,322 out of a total of 69,883,605 shares - either by shareholders or through proxies.

