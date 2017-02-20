Harman Stockholders OK Takeover by Sa...

Harman Stockholders OK Takeover by Samsung

Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Samsung Electronics has acquired the world's largest connected car and infotainment systems manufacturer Harman International of the U.S. for US$8 billion. The deal marks the largest acquisition of a foreign company by a Korean firm.

