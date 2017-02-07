German SGB in talks to merge with Schneider Electric unit-sources
Germany's SGB-SMIT is in talks to merge with the power transformer unit of French electrical components maker Schneider Electric rose to about 80 million, based on preliminary results, up from 64 million in 2015. SEOUL/TOKYO Toshiba Corp favors private equity bidders in the sale of a stake in its chip business, as suitors including rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc vie with financial investors like Bain Capital, sources said on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Mon
|Joeseph M
|81
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC