German SGB in talks to merge with Sch...

German SGB in talks to merge with Schneider Electric unit-sources

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Germany's SGB-SMIT is in talks to merge with the power transformer unit of French electrical components maker Schneider Electric rose to about 80 million, based on preliminary results, up from 64 million in 2015. SEOUL/TOKYO Toshiba Corp favors private equity bidders in the sale of a stake in its chip business, as suitors including rivals SK Hynix Inc and Micron Technology Inc vie with financial investors like Bain Capital, sources said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mon Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Mon Joeseph M 81
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 14 Why02 48
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,523 • Total comments across all topics: 278,653,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC