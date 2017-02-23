FuelCell Energy Applauds Connecticut ...

FuelCell Energy Applauds Connecticut Electric Grid Resiliency Enhancement Proposal using Fuel Cells

FuelCell Energy, Inc. , a global leader in the design, manufacture, operation and project development of ultra-clean, efficient and reliable fuel cell power plants, applauds Connecticut House Bill 7036 that is a proposed act to enable electric utilities in Connecticut to acquire fuel cell power plants for the purpose of enhancing the reliability of the electric distribution system, which then results in the utilities avoiding or being able to defer expensive distribution system upgrades. The proposal includes provisions that seek to make efficient use of existing infrastructure and sites, such as urban brownfields.

