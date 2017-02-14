Flight-simulator maker CAE predicts Trump-driven defence surge
CAE Inc. expects defence spending in the U.S. to ramp up under President Donald Trump, which should drive demand for the company's flight simulators and training services. "The United States will be looking to increase their force readiness," Chief Executive Officer Marc Parent said.
