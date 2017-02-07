Fire at Samsung SDI China plant cause...

Fire at Samsung SDI China plant caused by faulty batteries

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

HONG KONG/SEOUL Feb 8 A minor fire that broke out at a Samsung SDI Co Ltd factory in China on Wednesday was caused by waste products including faulty batteries, the Korean company and local emergency services said. The fire broke out at the Samsung Electronics Co Ltd affiliate's factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin earlier on Wednesday and has been extinguished, a Samsung spokesman said, adding that there were no casualties or significant impact to the plant's operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb 6 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb 6 Joeseph M 81
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 14 Why02 48
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,605 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,128

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC