Family of Live Updateable Controllers for Digital Power Expanded
The latest high-performance, live updateable dsPIC digital signal controller family is now available from Microchip Technology Inc. , a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions. The new dsPIC33EP128GS808 devices have up to 128 KB of dual-partition Flash memory with live update capability, advanced analog features and enhanced Core Independent Peripherals suitable for high-end digital power applications such as AC/DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, power inverters and advanced lighting applications.
