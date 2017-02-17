ESI Announces Hiring of Steve Harris ...

ESI Announces Hiring of Steve Harris as Vice President of Engineering

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. , an innovator in laser-based manufacturing solutions for the micro-machining industry, today announced that Steve Harris has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering, effective February 10. Mr. Harris is a proven executive who brings over 30 years of engineering, engineering management and business management experience to ESI. Mr. Harris spent the past seven years at Cascade Microtech where he served as Vice President of Engineering, and as VP & General Manager.

