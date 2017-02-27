Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) VP Corey Rucci ...

Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) VP Corey Rucci Sells 7,247 Shares

Entegris, Inc. VP Corey Rucci sold 7,247 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $157,114.96.

