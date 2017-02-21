Electric, electronics shares rise mos...

Electric, electronics shares rise most this year

South Korean makers of electric and electronics products have been the best performers in the country's main stock market so far this year on the back of chipmakers' strong showings, data showed Friday. The subindex for the electric and electronics industry climbed 9.24 percent between Jan. 2 and Feb. 22, the highest growth rate among the 18 sectors of the main bourse, according to the data by the Korea Exchange.

