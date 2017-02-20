Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Rais...

Dougherty & Co Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Universal Electronics Inc.

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Universal Electronics Inc. - Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Universal Electronics in a note issued to investors on Friday. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb 6 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb 6 Joeseph M 81
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan '17 Why02 48
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,744 • Total comments across all topics: 279,020,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC