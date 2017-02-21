Dolby Laboratories and LG Electronics Announce First Smartphone to Support Dolby Vision
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to deliver movies and TV shows in Dolby Vision technology that transform the mobile viewing experience The LG G6 smartphone is the first mobile phone to support Dolby Vision high dynamic range technology. )--Dolby Laboratories, Inc. and LG Electronics , today announced that the LG G6 smartphone will be the first mobile phone to support Dolby Vision high dynamic range technology.
