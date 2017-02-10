Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises S...

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Read more: Daily Political

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,245,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period.

