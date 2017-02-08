Coal-fired plant's owners expected to vote on itsa

Coal-fired plant's owners expected to...

Coal-fired plant's owners expected to vote on its future

Owners of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are expected to vote Monday on its future, considering options that include a possible closure within a few years. Coal-fired plant's owners expected to vote on its future PHOENIX - Owners of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are expected to vote Monday on its future, considering options that include a possible closure within a few years.

