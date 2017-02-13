Coal-fired plant's owners expected to...

Coal-fired plant's owners expected to vote on its future

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Owners of a coal-fired power plant in northern Arizona are expected to vote on its future, considering options that include a possible closure within a few years. The Navajo Generating Station's plant's operator, the Salt River Project, has said closing the plant in Page near the Arizona-Utah line is a possibility because less expensive power generated by burning natural gas is available.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb 6 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb 6 Joeseph M 81
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 14 Why02 48
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,833,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC