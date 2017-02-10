Better Buy: Skyworks Solutions, Inc. vs. Qualcomm

Though investing is filled with uncertainty, occasionally, the answer to a certain question is as clear as day. Today, that seems to be the case in comparing semiconductor companies Skyworks Solutions Clearly, the market had voted in favor of Skyworks' stock over that of Qualcomm lately, but is that trend likely to continue? In this article, we'll run Skyworks Solutions and Qualcomm through a three-part analysis to better understand which company's stock is the better buy today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.